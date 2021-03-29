He described his former co-host as “stony faced” when reading out a “rather frosty statement” the morning after he quit the show.Full Article
Piers Morgan says Susanna Reid was 'sad' and 'frosty' after he quit GMB
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Piers Morgan clears GMB dressing room and leaves Susanna Reid cut-out behind
Bang Media International Limited
Former 'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan has cleared out his dressing room after he quit the show earlier this month,..
Alex Beresford 'didn't want Piers Morgan to quit GMB
Bang Media International Limited