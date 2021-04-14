Surge testing widens in London as more cases of South African variant detected
Published
Surge testing operations have been widened across London after further cases of the South African coronavirus variant were found.Full Article
Published
Surge testing operations have been widened across London after further cases of the South African coronavirus variant were found.Full Article
Surge testing is to take place in an area of north London after cases of the South African variant of COVID-19 were detected there.
The highly contagious variant of COVID-19 first discovered in the United Kingdom has become the most common strain of the virus in..