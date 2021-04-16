The GMB and Unite trade unions welcomed the development after a troubled time at the yard.Full Article
BiFab yard joy as 300 jobs to be created for wind turbine foundation works
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Former BiFab yard in Fife to reopen with wind turbine contract
BBC Local News: Edinburgh and East Scotland -- A wind turbine platform contract is set to create 290 jobs based around the Methil..
BBC Local News
Nearly 300 jobs to be created at BiFab yard for wind turbine foundation works
Nearly 300 jobs are to be created at a bought-out yard in Fife for the manufacture of wind turbine foundations.
Belfast Telegraph