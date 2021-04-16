Prince Harry and Prince William to be separated at Prince Philip's funeral
The brothers will be separated by by cousin Peter Phillips at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral on Saturday.Full Article
We're learning more details about Prince Philip's funeral. Its set to take place tomorrow.
Buckingham Palace has confirmed the guest list of 30 people who will be attending Prince Philip's funeral at Windsor Castle.