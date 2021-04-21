Katie Price confirms whirlwind engagement to Carl Woods
Published
Katie Price is engaged to her partner Carl Woods who reportedly asked her son Junior's permission to pop the question.Full Article
Published
Katie Price is engaged to her partner Carl Woods who reportedly asked her son Junior's permission to pop the question.Full Article
The television personality is set to tie the knot with the former ‘Love Island’ star after he got down on one knee and asked..
Katie Price has confirmed she is engaged to boyfriend Carl Woods.