Extinction Rebellion activists smash windows at Canary Wharf HSBC
The activists say they targeted HSBC because the bank is contributing to the climate crisis.
Extinction Rebellion protesters smashed windows at the HSBC headquarters in Canary Wharf, London, on April 22.
Climate change activists said they smashed the windows of HSBC’s London headquarters over its links to the fossil fuel industry.