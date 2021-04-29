The Prime Minister said the row over who paid for the posh makeover of the Downing Street flat was a 'farago of nonsense'.Full Article
Boris Johnson says 'nothing to see here' over Downing Street refurbishment probe
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sir Keir Starmer continues to criticise PM’s flat renovations
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has called into question the Prime Minister's priorities as further details of Boris Johnson's..
Nothing to see here, insists Johnson amid flat refurbishment probe
PA - Press Association STUDIO
PM insists ‘I love John Lewis’ amid Downing Street flat row
Belfast Telegraph
-
Nothing to see here, insists Johnson amid flat refurbishment probe
Belfast Telegraph
-
Johnson visited Covid Memorial Wall ‘under the cover of darkness’
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Minister: It could be ‘curtains for Keir’ next Thursday
ODN
Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi says it could be “curtains for Keir next Thursday” as he mocks the Labour leader, who he claims..