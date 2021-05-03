Good chance ‘one-metre plus’ rule can be ditched on June 21, says Johnson
Published
There is a “good chance” the one-metre plus rule for social distancing can be ditched next month, Boris Johnson said.Full Article
Published
There is a “good chance” the one-metre plus rule for social distancing can be ditched next month, Boris Johnson said.Full Article
There is a “good chance” the one-metre plus rule for social distancing can be ditched next month, Boris Johnson said.The final..
Good morning, North State. Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, April 15.