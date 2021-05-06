Archie turns two on Thursday and has spent much of his life living in north America with his parentsFull Article
Queen sends birthday message to Meghan and Harry's son Archie
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Harry and Meghan to celebrate as son Archie turns two
PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to celebrate the second birthday of their son Archie, who helped inspire his mother’s new..
Royal family shares sweet birthday messages to Archie
New Zealand Herald
-
Can Harry and Meghan really rewrite their family stories?
Brisbane Times
-
Harry and Meghan to celebrate Archie’s second birthday
Belfast Telegraph
More coverage
Meghan Markle’s New Book Announcement Reveals Pet Name for Beau, Prince Harry
Buzz60
Another royal chapter in the book of monarchy, literally! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the story!