Family of Chris Cornell settles with doctor over his death
Published
The family of the late singer Chris Cornell and a doctor they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit.Full Article
Published
The family of the late singer Chris Cornell and a doctor they alleged over-prescribed him drugs before he died have agreed to a settle a lawsuit.Full Article
In most cases, the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 increases alongside the patient’s age. But a small number of..