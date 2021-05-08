It was third time lucky for Jack Ross at the national stadium in the semi-final victory and he will take on either St Mirren or St Johnstone in the showpiece fixture at the end of May.Full Article
3 talking points as Hibs shake off Hampden hoodoo to reach Scottish Cup Final
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
