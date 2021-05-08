Scottish election 2021: Key points on the Holyrood vote
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- After two days of counting here are some of the key outcomes of the Holyrood 2021 vote.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- After two days of counting here are some of the key outcomes of the Holyrood 2021 vote.Full Article
By Andrew Hammond*
While Boris Johnson’s UK government has enjoyed buoyant poll ratings this year, it was last month..