David Dowson turned on PCs Josh McCorry and Glenn Coletta in a terrifying episode last June.Full Article
Wishaw thug jailed for meat cleaver attack on police officers
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Meat cleaver thug caged after leaving Scots cops fearing for lives in attack
David Dowson turned on PCs Josh McCorry and Glenn Coletta in Wishaw, Lanarkshire last June 14.
Daily Record
Man jailed for meat cleaver attack on police officers in Wishaw
Two officers suffered severe injuries in the attack outside a block of flats in North Lanarkshire.
BBC News