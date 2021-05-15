Glasgow has been taken over by supporters after the club received their Premiership crown.Full Article
Rangers fans on march from Squinty Bridge to George Square on trophy day
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Rangers fans decorate George Square monument with title flags
Fans are planning a march to the city centre on trophy day but have been warned to stay away while the council appears to have..
Daily Record
Rangers fans organise trophy day march to George Square
Rangers supporters’ group the Union Bears are urging fans to join them on a trophy day march from to George Square to celebrate..
Daily Record