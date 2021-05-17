Jurgen Klopp: Champions League spot would be absolutely massive for Liverpool
Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”.Full Article
Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists qualifying for the Champions League this season would be “one of the biggest achievements ever”.Full Article
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says qualifying for the Champions League after such a difficult season would be absolutely massive.
Jurgen Klopp was delighted to end his wait for an Old Trafford win just when Liverpool needed it most, with victory in the..