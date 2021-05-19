Live: Matt Hancock addresses nation in face of new strain of coronavirus

England Health Secretary Matt Hancock is holding a live televised update on the fight against Covid.He will be talking from Downing Street as rumours circulate that an alarming spread of the Indian variant of the disease will derail the Government's plan to ease restrictions in England next month.The current 'road map' would see all restrictions raised on June 21 but this morning Professor Neil Ferguson - a member of the Government’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Modelling Group - said that date is “very much in the balance”.Prof Ferguson said it could be "two to three weeks" before scientists have enough data to know if the June 21 lockdown easing will be knocked off course.Mesanwhile, more than seven in 10 British adults have had their first Covid-19 vaccine, the Department of Health and Social Care has said.IYA vaccine rateHealth services across the UK have administered 57.8 million vaccines, including 36.9 million people with their first dose – or 70.2% of the adult population.Almost two-fifths (39.6%) have had both doses.Follow Mr Hancock's statement live below. He is expected to start talking at 5pm.