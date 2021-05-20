UK breast implant victims welcome compensation ruling
Published
British women affected by the PIP breast implant scandal have welcomed the ruling of a French court that around 2,700 victims are entitled to compensation.Full Article
Published
British women affected by the PIP breast implant scandal have welcomed the ruling of a French court that around 2,700 victims are entitled to compensation.Full Article
PARIS (AP) — A French appeal court has ruled that around 2,700 victims of a breast implant scandal are entitled to compensation...
The French court ruling affects more than 2,500 women who were victims of the PIP breast implant scandal.