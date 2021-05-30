He compared Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice and it wasn't very flattering.Full Article
Meghan Markle trashed by Piers Morgan as he reveals 'loyal' royal
Tamworth Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
NEWS OF THE WEEK: Piers Morgan insists Princess Diana would be horrified by the divide between Harry and William
Cover Video STUDIO
The broadcaster quit Good Morning Britain in early March after coming under fire for his comments about Prince Harry and Meghan,..
Piers Morgan says members of the Royal family have thanked him
Bang Media International Limited