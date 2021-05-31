Bank Holiday Monday UK’s hottest day of the year so far
Bank Holiday Monday is the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures expected to continue to climb in parts of the UK.Full Article
A hot sunny day in Cornwall, UK, brought many beach goers to the surfing beach of Fistral Bay Newquay, on Monday (May 31).
The scorching bank holiday weather is set to continue into half term in many places