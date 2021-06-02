Diana’s wedding dress goes on display in new exhibition
Published
Fashion fans and royal followers will be able to get a close-up look at the dress that Diana, Princess of Wales, wore on her wedding day in 1981.Full Article
Published
Fashion fans and royal followers will be able to get a close-up look at the dress that Diana, Princess of Wales, wore on her wedding day in 1981.Full Article
Prince William and Prince Harry have both given a nod of approval to have their late mother Princess Diana’s wedding dress on..