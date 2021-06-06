Queen and royal family ‘delighted’ at birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lili
Published
A “delighted” Queen and royal family have welcomed the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.Full Article
Published
A “delighted” Queen and royal family have welcomed the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s baby daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.Full Article
With the birth of their daughter, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are attempting to repair battered relations with Buckingham..
Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday, June 4 in Santa Barbara, California.