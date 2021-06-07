Holidaymakers arriving at Edinburgh airport have told of chaotic scenes after thirty-nine flights were scheduled to depart from Faro Airport for the UK on Monday, nearly twice as many as on a normal day.Full Article
Scots scramble home on final day before Portugal moves to amber travel list
