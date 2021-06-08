Edwin Poots announces Paul Givan is to be NI’s new first minister
DUP leader Edwin Poots has announced that Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan is to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s new first ministerFull Article
He entered politics as a part-time assistant in Edwin Poots' office - now he will be first minister.