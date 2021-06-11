Sri Lanka testing for oil in waters near stricken cargo ship
Sri Lankan authorities have taken water samples to try to determine whether a fire-ravaged cargo ship slowly sinking off the coast is leaking oil, officials said.Full Article
Fears over a marine disaster grow after a fire-struck cargo ship carrying large quantities of chemicals has begun to sink.