Scott Disick addresses Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship with Travis Barker
Published
Scott Disick said he gives his “blessing” to former partner Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with rock star Travis Barker.Full Article
Published
Scott Disick said he gives his “blessing” to former partner Kourtney Kardashian’s new relationship with rock star Travis Barker.Full Article
Die Reality-Darstellerin hat es satt, dass sie und ihre Schwester Kim die einzigen sind, die Einblicke in ihr Liebesleben geben.
Kourtney Kardashian reunited with her ex Scott Disick to mark his 38th birthday on Monday night (24.05.21).