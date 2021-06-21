Police officers injured and 14 arrests made during anti-lockdown protest
Three police officers have been injured and 14 arrests made during an anti-lockdown protest in central London.Full Article
An arrest has been made after clashes erupted between police and anti-lockdown protesters in Parliament Square, London.
Scuffles at the Westfield Shopping Centre in West London as anti-vaccine protesters make entry