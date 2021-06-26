Sir Jeffrey Donaldson formally endorsed as new DUP leader
Published
DUP MPs and Assembly members have formally endorsed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as their new leader.Full Article
Published
DUP MPs and Assembly members have formally endorsed Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as their new leader.Full Article
The daughter of incoming DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has married the son of Ulster Unionist Party chair Danny Kennedy.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to be the next leader of the DUP in Northern Ireland - the party's third in the space of just two months.