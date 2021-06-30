New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson vows to heal party after period of turmoil
New DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has vowed to unite the party after several weeks of turbulence.Full Article
The Lagan Valley MP becomes the party's fifth leader in its history, and third in 50 days.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been formally elected leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.