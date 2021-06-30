Donaldson officially ratified as new leader of the DUP
Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been officially ratified as leader of the DUP following a meeting of the party’s ruling executive in Belfast.Full Article
The DUP executive will meet tonight to ratify Sir Jeffrey Donaldson as leader and choose a new officer team.
Donaldson aims to heal internal wounds, but decisions loom on protocol and fate of region’s government