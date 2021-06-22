Who is new DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson?
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is to be the next leader of the DUP in Northern Ireland - the party's third in the space of just two months.
A former soldier in the Ulster Defence Regiment, the Troubles had a profound effect on Sir Jeffrey Donaldson but he rarely speaks..