Matt Hancock's wife Martha 'battling long Covid after catching it from him'
Mr Hancock, 42, has resigned amid controversy following leaked images and video showing him kissing close advisor and aide Gina Coladangelo, 43.Full Article
The press were seen waiting outside the former UK Health Secretary's property in Suffolk on the day he resigned (Saturday 26 June).