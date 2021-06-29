Health secretary Humza Yousaf pointed the finger at fans travelling to and from London in coaches with "little social distancing" as Scotland recorded its highest ever number of covid cases this week.Full Article
Scotland fans travelling to London for England match blamed for Covid spike
