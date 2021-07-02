The royal expert was speaking after Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, was reunited with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, aged 36, at a Princess Diana statue unveiling on Thursday.Full Article
William's terms of conditions to forgive Harry after Diana statue event
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
PRINCESS DIANA STATUE (PREP) (1)
Wochit Spanish
TO SAY PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S INTERVIEW WITH OPRAH WAS SHOCKING IS DEFINITELY AN UNDERSTATEMENT. IN THEIR VERY INTIMATE..
More coverage
William and Harry prepare to meet for unveiling of Diana statue
Hull Daily Mail
A royal source has already described the ceremony, which will take place at Diana’s former home, Kensington Palace, as being a..
Prince Harry and William both 'refusing to offer olive branch'
Tamworth Herald