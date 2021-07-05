Johnson told me it would be ‘ludicrous’ for him to become PM, claims Cummings
Boris Johnson admitted in 2016 that it would be “ludicrous” for him to become Prime Minister, according to his former adviser Dominic Cummings.Full Article
Boris Johnson once admitted that it would be "ludicrous" if he were to become prime minister, Dominic Cummings has claimed.