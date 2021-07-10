Kate and William attend star-studded women’s final at Wimbledon
Published
Celebrities including Tom Cruise and Priyanka Chopra have joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a star-studded Saturday at Wimbledon.Full Article
Published
Celebrities including Tom Cruise and Priyanka Chopra have joined the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for a star-studded Saturday at Wimbledon.Full Article
Kate Middleton made a splash at Wimbledon Saturday – attending the women’s final alongside Prince William and presenting the..