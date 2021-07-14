UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into the incidents at the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Harry Maguire's dad suffered suspected broken ribs at the Euro 2020 final
Harry Maguire's dad was injured in “scary” Wembley stampede at Euro 2020 final
Manchester United and England star Harry Maguire has revealed that his father was among those injured as ticketless fans attempted..
Harry Maguire reveals his father suffered suspected broken ribs at Wembley
Harry Maguire has told how his father was left with suspected broken ribs by ticketless fans who breached security at Wembley at..
