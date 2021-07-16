Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis shares support for racially abused England players
Published
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has shared his support for the England players subjected to racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
Published
Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis has shared his support for the England players subjected to racist abuse after the Euro 2020 final.Full Article
"Ted Lasso" actor Jason Sudeikis showed his support for the three England soccer players who faced racist abuse after the Euro 2020..