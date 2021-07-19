The remaining coronavirus restrictions in England are lifted today, marking the return of major social freedomsFull Article
People living with cancer say England's ‘Freedom Day’ is frightening
Macmillan: One in five with cancer cannot return to normal life on ‘freedom day’
One in five people living with cancer in England say they will not be able to return to normal life on so-called “freedom day”,..
People living with cancer say ‘Freedom Day’ is meaningless and frightening
