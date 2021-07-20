Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales highest since end of April
The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level since the end of April.Full Article
A total of 183 fatalities registered in the week ending July 9 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate
