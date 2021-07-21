A demand to substantially rewrite the Northern Irish protocol governing trade between Northern Ireland and mainland UK has been rejected out of hand by Brussels.Full Article
EU rejects Boris Johnson plan to rewrite Northern Ireland Brexit protocol
