Number of Covid patients in English hospitals up 30% in a week
Published
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in England has risen to its highest level in four months, data shows.Full Article
Published
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in England has risen to its highest level in four months, data shows.Full Article
COVID surge in US: Most patients in hospitals are unvaccinated
The U.S. government owes reparations to the civilians of Afghanistan for the past twenty years of war and brutal..