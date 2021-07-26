Senior doctors to be consulted on possible industrial action over pay rise offer
Published
Senior hospital doctors in England are being consulted on possible industrial action over the Government’s offer of a 3% pay rise.Full Article
Published
Senior hospital doctors in England are being consulted on possible industrial action over the Government’s offer of a 3% pay rise.Full Article
By Michael Lelyveld
As China's planners prepare to meet President Xi Jinping's climate change goals, there are signs..