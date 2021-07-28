Wales slate landscape granted World Heritage status
Published
The slate landscape of north-west Wales has joined the likes of the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon National Park and Machu Picchu to become a Unesco World Heritage Site.Full Article
Published
The slate landscape of north-west Wales has joined the likes of the Taj Mahal, the Grand Canyon National Park and Machu Picchu to become a Unesco World Heritage Site.Full Article
An area of northwest Wales famed for its historic slate mines has been given World Heritage site status by UNESCO.