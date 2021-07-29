Hillsborough: Fan injured in stadium disaster dies 32 years later
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Andrew Devine's family say the coroner's ruling confirms him as the 97th victim of the 1989 tragedy.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Sheffield and South Yorkshire -- Andrew Devine's family say the coroner's ruling confirms him as the 97th victim of the 1989 tragedy.Full Article
A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has been confirmed as the 97th victim of the..
A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died.