Trailer released for satirical animated series about royal family
Published
The first trailer for a satirical animated series about the royal family features Orlando Bloom as the Duke of Sussex and Dan Stevens as the Prince of Wales.Full Article
Published
The first trailer for a satirical animated series about the royal family features Orlando Bloom as the Duke of Sussex and Dan Stevens as the Prince of Wales.Full Article
Sophie Turner‘s new show The Prince just debuted it’s trailer! The 25-year-old actress joins a star-studded voice cast for the..