Wildfires in southern Turkey leave three dead
Published
At least three people were killed and dozens of people were admitted to hospital in southern Turkey after strong winds fanned two separate forest fires, officials said.Full Article
Published
At least three people were killed and dozens of people were admitted to hospital in southern Turkey after strong winds fanned two separate forest fires, officials said.Full Article
At least three people were killed and dozens hospitalised as forest fires continued to rage near a coastal resort in southern..
Ankara (AFP) July 29, 2021
Three people were reported dead Thursday and more than 100 injured as firefighters battled..