Human remains confirmed to be British hiker missing in Pyrenees
Published
Human remains found in the search for British hiker Esther Dingley who went missing in the Pyrenees have been confirmed as being hers.Full Article
Published
Human remains found in the search for British hiker Esther Dingley who went missing in the Pyrenees have been confirmed as being hers.Full Article
Ms Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22
A charity representing the family of a missing British hiker has said it is "aware of the discovery" of what could be human remains..
The charity representing the family of a British hiker says it is “aware of the discovery” of possible human remains close to..