Esther Dingley: Remains of missing British hiker found in French Pyrenees
Bones found in the French Pyrenees last week belong to missing UK hiker Esther Dingley, her family has confirmed.Full Article
Ms Dingley, 37, had been walking solo in the mountains near the Spanish and French border and was last seen on November 22
