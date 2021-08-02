Government abandons ‘amber watchlist’ plans for travellers
Published
Ministers have abandoned plans for an “amber watchlist” as Boris Johnson promised to keep travel rules as simple as possible.Full Article
Published
Ministers have abandoned plans for an “amber watchlist” as Boris Johnson promised to keep travel rules as simple as possible.Full Article
Allowing double-jabbed travellers arriving in the UK to avoid quarantine is a 'complicated' policy and will “require time to work..
A government source says they have dropped plans for a new category in the traffic light system.