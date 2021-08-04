Tokyo Olympics: Ben Maher wins gold in individual showjumping
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- Great Britain's Ben Maher wins gold in the individual showjumping event riding Explosion W after a dramatic six-horse jump-off.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Essex -- Great Britain's Ben Maher wins gold in the individual showjumping event riding Explosion W after a dramatic six-horse jump-off.Full Article
Team GB continued to build their medal haul on day 12 of the Tokyo Olympics.There was, however, bitter disappointment for Katarina..